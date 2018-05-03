Door Of Brinks Truck Flies Open While Moving, Spills $600,000 On Highway (Video)

Think you've had a bad day at work lately?

An armored Brinks truck was making its way westbound on I-70 in Indianapolis when its back door suddenly flew open. Indiana State Police Corporal Brock McCooe said, "Bags of money were falling out of the back onto the interstate. Sort of something out of a movie scene, where you have bills, loose bills flying all over the interstate, vehicles stopping, people getting out of their cars." Police initially estimated that $600,000 spilled out onto the highway, though later retracted that statement and confirmed the actual amount was not known.

It is not known at this time if the door flying open was due to a mechanical failure or simple human error. The truck driver was first notified of the mishap after another motorists waved and pointed at the back of his truck.

Police asked for anyone who happened to stop and pick up the loose cash to please return it. If they apprehend anyone who swiped some of the bills, they could potentially be charged with theft.

Good luck.

Via Fox 59