North Texas McDonald's Restaurants Are Now Selling Donut Sticks
The Golden Arches are flashing back to the '70s!
The home of the Golden Arches sold doughnuts back in the 1970s. They're at it again: they're now selling donut sticks in North Texas!
You only have one choice of donut sticks: cinnamon sugar; and they're only sold between 6:00am-10:30am. They're $1.69 for 6 or $3.29 for 12; and you can pair 6 with a small coffee for $2.59.
The restaurant chain says they need to keep up with the likes of Dunkin' Donuts, Taco Bell and Burger King: so they're getting creative.
Roses are red, violets are blue, the rumors of Donut Sticks coming to @McDonalds are true! Starting Feb. 20 for a limited time, customers can enjoy Donut Sticks and McCafé coffee during breakfast hours at participating restaurants nationwide: https://t.co/Zl5ww6XbPc pic.twitter.com/a17T9JlbMw— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) February 11, 2019
Source: GuideLive