North Texas McDonald's Restaurants Are Now Selling Donut Sticks

February 23, 2019
McDonald's is flashing back to the '70s.

The home of the Golden Arches sold doughnuts back in the 1970s.  They're at it again: they're now selling donut sticks in North Texas!

You only have one choice of donut sticks: cinnamon sugar; and they're only sold between 6:00am-10:30am.  They're $1.69 for 6 or $3.29 for 12; and you can pair 6 with a small coffee for $2.59.

The restaurant chain says they need to keep up with the likes of Dunkin' Donuts, Taco Bell and Burger King: so they're getting creative.

Source: GuideLive

