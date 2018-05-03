Donald Glover, Serious, Beard, Suit

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Donald Glover Gives An "MTV Cribs" Style Tour Of The Millennium Falcon (Video)

May 3, 2018
JT
JT
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Donald Glover is set to portray a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story.

As such, he's gotten pretty familiar with the Millennium Falcon, which Calrissian previously owned before turning over ownership to Han Solo.  Glover gave us an MTV Cribs-style tour of the ship, including the living room, master bedroom, and Lando's incredible Cape room!  That's where all the magic happens!

Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters May 25th! 

Via Gizmodo

Tags: 
Donald Glover
Lando Calrissian
Han Solo
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Millennium Falcon
Tour
Video
funny