Donald Glover Gives An "MTV Cribs" Style Tour Of The Millennium Falcon (Video)
May 3, 2018
Donald Glover is set to portray a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story.
As such, he's gotten pretty familiar with the Millennium Falcon, which Calrissian previously owned before turning over ownership to Han Solo. Glover gave us an MTV Cribs-style tour of the ship, including the living room, master bedroom, and Lando's incredible Cape room! That's where all the magic happens!
Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters May 25th!
Via Gizmodo