“American Pie” Singer Don McLean Reveals Relationship With Woman 50 Years His Junior

Don McLean is in love, and he's finally ready to tell the world.

The 73-year-old "American Pie" singer finally revealed his relationship with a woman 50 years his junior. McLean and 24-year-old Paris Dylan were first rumored to be dating after they were spotted together last March, but a recent photo of the pair vacationing in Paris confirmed their relationship for both parties.

a dream with my love..❤️ pic.twitter.com/0XTq0z2wjW — Paris (@Paris5503) October 28, 2018

McLean was married to his first wife Carol from 1969 to 1972, and his second wife Patrisha Shnier from 1987 to 2016. Dylan has been featured in Playboy and Maxim.

Via People