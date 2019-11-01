Dominos Is Trying To Combine Pizza And Bubble Tea, And Apparently It’s Not Awful

Taking two things people love and combining them sounds like a great idea, but doesn’t always work out as intended, especially with food. Some flavors just aren’t meant to be combined, but that won’t stop people from trying. Dominos has recently made an attempt at combining two beloved items, by selling pizza with bubble tea bubbles as toppings, and surprisingly people don’t hate it.

It's happening. I'm having the mythical Taiwan exclusive boba pizza from Domino's for dinner. Will report back on the situation later. pic.twitter.com/aYj6uQUxLE — Lev Nachman (@lnachman32) October 29, 2019

While pizza has been beloved for years, the Taiwanese bubble tea has become a huge hit in recent years. Now, dominos is attempting to exploit the love for pizza and The sugary and chewy beverage, by combining the two. For the next month, dominos locations across Taiwan will be selling a dessert pizza covered in black sugar pearls, honey and cheese, with a soft and chewy texture.

if I open a box of dominos and I see boba on my pizza i swear I’m calling the police https://t.co/27vIMiSnjJ — rossdevryanne (@rossdevryanne) October 30, 2019

me: taiwanese food is elite

dominos taiwan:

me: most taiwanese food is elite — abg (african boba gamer) (@needareplyguy) October 29, 2019

Apparently Dominos Taiwan does indeed offer boba pizza. And here you are outraged about pineapple... pic.twitter.com/3W3aLMCJbw — Vanina (@inks) October 30, 2019

“Don't miss the highlight of Taiwan that is popular around the world: the black sugar pearl explosion,” Dominos said in a press release. While it isn’t in the United States yet, reaction for the pizza has been surprisingly positive. "In Taiwan everyone loves the texture 'Q' which means chewy or bouncy in the way boba is, and this pizza was indeed very Q, said Lev Nachman, a University of California Irvine PhD candidate conducting research in Taiwan. Hopefully, if it is actually tasty, it will come to the United States soon.

Via CNN