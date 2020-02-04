Domino’s Unveils New $9,000 Diamond-Encrusted Pizza Slice Engagement Ring

When it comes to marriage proposals, people always think champagne, roses and decadence, but too often people ignore something everyone loves; pizza. Domino’s is hoping to change that as the pizza chain has unveiled a new diamond pizza slice engagement ring. One lucky pizza lover will get the chance to pop the question using a pizza ring.

Does someone have a 'pizza' your heart? We're giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to pop the question with this diamond pizza slice engagement ring! https://t.co/QmHvP84I8I #pizza #engagementring pic.twitter.com/tG4G5DdwNc — Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) February 3, 2020

The pizza ring was debuted on Monday by Domino’s Australia. The diamond-encrusted, pizza-shaped engagement ring is worth more than $9,000 according to the pizza chain. “Think you've found your slice of heaven and are ready to say, 'I cheese you’? We’re giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to make a truly dough-mantic proposal this Valentine’s Day,” said Domino’s in their post.

Those looking to win the pizza ring can do so by sending in a 30 second video “detailing how you will involve pizza in your proposal.” 2020 is the year love and pizza truly comes together. Hopefully the winner doesn’t attempt to hide the ring in a slice of pizza.

Via Fox News