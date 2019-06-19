Domino’s To Begin Robot Pizza Deliveries In Houston Later This Year

The robots are taking over, and now, they have our pizzas as hostages.

It has just been announced that Domino’s will soon utilize self-driving robots to deliver pizzas later this year. And off all places to start, they will test the robots in the Lone Star State!

Nuro, the self-driving delivery company started in 2016, will soon be delivering Domino’s pizza in Houston!

Nuro is already delivering groceries in the Houston area.

According to a press release, “Select customers who order online from one of Domino’s participating stores will have the opportunity to use Nuro’s autonomous delivery. Once they have opted in, customers can track the vehicle via the Domino’s app and will be provided with a unique PIN code to unlock the compartment to get their pizza.”

Via Ars Technica