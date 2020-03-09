Dolly Parton Wants To Celebrate 75th Birthday By Appearing On Playboy Cover Again

Dolly Parton recently turned 74 years old, however the iconic singer claims she isn’t planning to retire just yet. In fact, Parton has big plans for her 75th birthday. Speaking to ‘60 Minutes Australia’ Parton said she’s hoping to appear on the cover of Playboy again, over 40 years after her iconic cover.

After becoming the first country singer to appear on the cover of Playboy in 1978, Dolly Parton now would like to be the oldest woman to pose for the magazine. “I thought it would be such a hoot if they'll go for it – I don't know if they will – if I could be on the cover again, when I'm 75," said Parton. The iconic singer even said she could “probably” still fit into the original outfit form her classic cover shoot.

This is not the first time Parton’s iconic Playboy shoot has been brought back to the spotlight recently. Back in January, Parton went viral thanks to the “Dolly Parton Challenge,” which saw social media users posting four different photos appropriate for different social media platforms. Of course, Parton used her Playboy photo to correlate with Tinder. Hopefully Parton has her wish granted, and the star will grace the cover once again.

