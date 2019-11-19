Dolly Parton Wants To Hear You Sing ‘Jolene’ For New Viral #JoleneChallenge

When it comes to singing, not many do it better than Dolly Parton. Still, the music icon wants to see what you got. Parton recently started a new viral challenge on her Twitter, the #JoleneChallenge, asking fans to belt out their version of her classic song.

Dolly Parton released ‘Jolene,’ 46 years ago, but it’s just as beloved by Parton fans as ever. Parton announced her new challenge with some help from Julianne Hough, who stars as Parton in the upcoming Netflix series ‘Heartstrings.’ The series, based on Dolly Parton’s music will begin streaming on November 22.

The new viral challenge is to promote ‘Heartstrings,’ the eight episode anthology series of stories based on Parton’s music. The ‘Jolene’ episode is about a wife who is terrified her husband will leave her for another woman. For Dolly Parton fans, now they get the chance to show the icon their skills.

