Dolly Parton Wants To Hear You Sing ‘Jolene’ For New Viral #JoleneChallenge

When it comes to singing, not many do it better than Dolly Parton. Still, the music icon wants to see what you got. Parton recently started a new viral challenge on her Twitter, the #JoleneChallenge, asking fans to belt out their version of her classic song.

Only one more week until "Heartstrings" is here ❤️ Share your best version of "Jolene" now using the hashtag #JoleneChallenge and watch "Heartstrings" November 22 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/h0Ym8ZZwBW — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 16, 2019

Dolly Parton released ‘Jolene,’ 46 years ago, but it’s just as beloved by Parton fans as ever. Parton announced her new challenge with some help from Julianne Hough, who stars as Parton in the upcoming Netflix series ‘Heartstrings.’ The series, based on Dolly Parton’s music will begin streaming on November 22.

I just turned 65. You are never too old to do the things you have passion for. I sing because it makes me happy and hopefully others enjoy it. I am GWYNNE FREYTAG from WAPAKONETA, OH. Where 50 years ago a man dreamed of going to the moon and did. I sing. -- pic.twitter.com/TQjUCIQztc — Gwynne Freytag (@songbirdgf) November 18, 2019

The new viral challenge is to promote ‘Heartstrings,’ the eight episode anthology series of stories based on Parton’s music. The ‘Jolene’ episode is about a wife who is terrified her husband will leave her for another woman. For Dolly Parton fans, now they get the chance to show the icon their skills.

Via Yahoo!