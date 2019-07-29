Dolly Parton Surprises The Crowd At The Newport Folk Festival

No one expected Dolly Parton to come on stage.

Over the weekend the Newport Folk Festival took place in Rhode Island. The line-up included Kacey Musgraves, Hozier, and Jade Bird. There was even a secret performance scheduled for Saturday billed as “♀♀♀♀: THE COLLABORATION”.

When time came for Saturday’s big performance it featured many of the weekend’s female artists including Sheryl Crow, Lucy Dacus, Jade Bird, country supergroup The Highwomen, Linda Perry, Judy Collins, and Yola. Then out of nowhere, Dolly Parton made her way to the stage.

Dolly performed with everyone on stage and played "Jolene” and “9 to 5." She then did a duet of "I Will Always Love You" with Brandi Carlile.

Check out Dolly’s surprise performance down below.

Video of Dolly Parton Surprise Guest at Newport Folk Festival, Crowd Goes WILD, July 27, 2019

Video of Dolly Parton and Brandi Carlile, “I Will Always Love You”

Via: Brooklyn Vegan