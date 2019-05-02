Dollar Margaritas Are Back At Applebee’s Through The End Of May!

April showers bring May flowers, but they also apparently bring $1 margaritas, as well!

For the entire month of May, Applebee’s is bringing back their infamous dollar margaritas! It’s their classic version of the classic cocktail, featuring a tequila and margarita mix served in a 10-ounce mug, all for $1!

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage and innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release, “The DOLLARITA taught America that $1 is an unbeatable price for a cocktail. Where else can you find a good Margarita for only $1, all day, every day? Some might say this is too good to be true, but to them I say, margaritas never lie.”

Via People