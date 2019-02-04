Dogs, Beer, And Celebrity Cameos, The Best Commercials From Super Bowl LIII

There are plenty of people last night who couldn't have cared less about the game, and we're watching just for the commercials.

We had our standard fare of beer ads and those that tug at the heartstrings, and PLENTY of celebrity cameos to fill in the absolute bore of the game.

Check out some of the most notable commercials that aired during Super Bowl LIII!

Pepsi, "More Than OK"

Video of More Than OK - #SBLIII | Pepsi :60

Doritos, "Now It's Hot"

Video of Doritos® | Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys Super Bowl Commercial #NowItsHot

Hyundai, "The Elevator"

Video of The Elevator | 2019 Super Bowl Commercial | Hyundai

Microsoft, "We All Win"

Video of Microsoft Super Bowl Commercial 2019: We All Win (Extended Version)

Olay, "Killer Skin"

Video of Olay Killer Skin | Super Bowl LIII Official Commercial

Budweiser, “Wind Never Felt Better”

Video of Budweiser | Wind Never Felt Better | 2019 Super Bowl Commercial

Pringles, “Sad Device”

Video of Pringles | Sad Device Commercial (Official)

Planters, "Crunch Time"

Video of Planters | &quot;Mr. Peanut is Always There in Crunch Time&quot; | 2019 Big Game Commercial (Extended)

Colgate, "Close Talker"

Video of All-New Colgate Total SF - Close Talker

Stella Artois, “Change Up the Usual”

Video of Stella Artois | Change Up The Usual | 2019

Amazon, “Not Everything Makes the Cut”

Video of Not Everything Makes the Cut – Amazon Super Bowl LIII Commercial

NFL, "The 100-Year Game"

Video of The 100-Year Game | SBLIII

Any we missed? What was your favorite commercial?

Via WIRED