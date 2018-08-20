Kirk The Border Collie Watches Herself Win Dog Agility Competition

Kirk is a border collie who regularly competes in agility competitions.

In 2017, she won the 2017 Small Dog Agility competition at the 2017 Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regionals. Sometime after the competition, her owner caught the competition airing on TV, so he called Kirk over to see if she would react to the footage. And she DID! And it's probably he greatest video on the internet.

Kirk jumps up and down excitedly watching herself run the course!

Like any good athlete, she always watches game film after the fact!

