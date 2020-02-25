Dog Shows Up To Texas Police Station To Report Itself Missing

A missing dog can be terrifying for their owners, but luckily for one family in Texas, their dog solved the lost dog case all by itself. Police in Odessa were shocked recently when a dog strolled into their station, and hopped up on the counter to report a missing dog.

Dog Strolls Into Police Station To Report Himself Missing

Last week, an unexpected visitor strolled through the doors of the Odessa Police Department in Texas and hopped up onto the counter.---- pic.twitter.com/Lw0L4ROGCA — The Last Passer-by (@thelastpasserby) February 23, 2020

According to police in Odessa, Texas, the dog didn’t seem too upset with its missing status. “We were all excited to have him in the building. We had a tennis ball and threw it in the lobby for a bit. Everyone loved on him,” said Sergeant Rusty Martin. The dog showed up with a collar, but without a tag, so police called animal control to check for a microchip.

Sadly, the case hit a snag from there, as the dog “ran out just as quick as he came in," according to Martin. Luckily, the dog left to return to its home according to the owner who responded to the Facebook post hours later. Hopefully the next case this dog solves isn’t one of its own design.

