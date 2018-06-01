Dog Inflates Like A Balloon After Air Escapes Through Windpipe And Collects Under Skin

Fran Jennings of Lymm, Cheshire in England was concerned after her four-year-old Dachshund Trevor blew up to three times his size, seemingly without cause.

Trevor had blown up, literally. Jennings told the Manchester Evening News, "We came down one day and found Trevor in a bad state, he literally looked like he’d blown up like a balloon and we had no idea what had happened."

Vets had to deflate a dog and repair a hole in his windpipe after he inflated like a balloon https://t.co/lwFTrsWTsR pic.twitter.com/N0Uk82jlaH — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 1, 2018

He was rushed to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with sub-cutaneous emphysema, an incredibly rare condition where air collects under the skin. Apparently, every time Trevor took a breath, air would escape through a hole in his windpipe and start collecting under his skin, inflating him exactly like a balloon. Surgeons were able to stitch up the hole in the windpipe and relieve the pressure buildup under Trevor's skin.

Scary thing is, the doctors could find no visible external wounds, so it is still not known how Trevor's hole came to be. Most importantly though, after some manual deflation Trevor was up and bouncing around like normal, seemingly unaware he went through any medical scare at all. He's expected to make a full and complete recovery.

Via Newsweek