[Video] Dog Goes Viral For Knowing How To Play Connect 4

Every dog owner likes to show off the tricks they trained their dogs to do with ease, but after seeing this they probably won’t be bragging about their pet’s abilities any time soon. A dog in Toronto has gone viral for its ability to play the classic Hasbro game, Connect 4.

In the video that has recently gone viral, a cockapoo can be seen standing by a Connect 4 board. Its owner says “it’s your turn,” and the dog picks up a game piece and drops it into the slot. This of course leads to tons of praise for the adorable dog named Percy.

Sadly the dog is yet to learn stately for the game, according to its owner. This leads to many victories for Sarah Shapiro-Ward, but she continues because “he likes to play, so I cheer him on.” Once this dog learns how to win the game, it will become the greatest dog trick of all time.

Via Fox News