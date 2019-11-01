Dog Gets Sworn In At State’s Attorney’s Office In Chicago

While a dog lawyer sounds like a terrible, cheesy idea for a television show, it is actually something that is happening in real life. A dog has gone viral after a photo shows the black Labrador retriever being sworn in at The Cook County State's Attorney's office in Chicago. The dog is now an official “facility comfort dog” and will assist on 150 to 200 cases a year.

Hatty, the black Labrador retriever, not only works for the Cook County State's Attorney's office in Chicago, she’s also now a viral sensation. Photo of the dogs swearing in ceremony went viral this week as photos show Hatty adorable accepting his new position. "We are proud to have a resource like Hatty to provide a source of comfort for victims as they navigate this difficult process,” the office tweeted.

A trauma-informed approach begins with understanding the physical, social, and emotional impact of trauma on the individual. We are proud to have a resource like Hatty to provide a source of comfort for victims as they navigate this difficult process. — Cook County State's Attorney's Office (@cookcountysao) October 30, 2019

Working as a member of the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit, Hatty will be tasked with comforting child victims as they navigate the criminal justice system. She is 2 years old and was trained by inmates at a prison in southwestern Illinois. While Hatty holds an important position, it also might be the most adorable job of all time.

