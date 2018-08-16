People Are Buying DNA Test Kits For Their Dogs

DNA kits like 23 and Me are an excellent tool, there's no doubt about it. To be able to find your heritage and where your family comes from all with a simple swab of the cheek is pretty amazing.

Now, people are actually paying for DNA kits for their dogs. Folks are spending upwards of $200 for the kit to find out if their mutt is part bulldog or beagle. Ashley Troutman of Embark Veterinary, the Boston-based DNA testing company, said "We can tell you really what your dog is down to a T. We can tell you how big your dog is going to get, and we also do trait tests, like shedding for example, if you don't want a house full of fur, you would probably be intrigued by the result for that test."

Video of Putting Dog DNA tests to the test

It may seem ridiculous at first glance, but there are plenty of benefits knowing what kind of breed your pup is, and the problems that may be associated with it don the line. Troutman says, "We can tell you if a dog is going to have something pop up later in life, and you may be able to prevent it."

Though some experts warn that some tests can provide false information about your dog's breed, and it's always advised to consult with your vet the results of the dog DNA test before taking drastic action. Dr. Jerold Bell, adjunct professor of clinical genetics at Tufts University’s Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, said, "I think that any results you get you need to talk to your veterinarian about, as well as contact the company, and make sure that you understand what these results mean, and the impact it may or may not have on your dog. Therefore, do your homework. It's not just a black and white answer."

Via NBC DFW