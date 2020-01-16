“Dog Coachella” Is Coming To DFW This Spring

The Puptopia Festival Will Be At Main Street Garden Park This March

January 16, 2020
JT On Air
JT
Music festivals are fun, but a day long party dedicated to dogs sounds too good to be true. Luckily an event described as “dog Coachella” is coming to DFW this spring. The Puptopia Festival is a dog centered festival perfect for any K-9 lover.

The Puptopia Festival is full of activities that are scientifically proven to make dogs happy. There are plenty of events for the humans in attendance as well including multiple dog-themed shows at the main stage, the K9 lounge and puppy spa treatments. Not to mention, there will also be a dog stunt show with high jumping, dock diving, flying frisbees, racing, and other amazing agility tricks.

Puptopia Festival is taking place at Main Street Garden Park on March 21st. The event only costs $25 per person, and dog entry is included. With plenty of activities and dogs running around everywhere, “dog Coachella” should be an event to remember.

Via Narcity

