“Dog Coachella” Is Coming To DFW This Spring
The Puptopia Festival Will Be At Main Street Garden Park This March
Music festivals are fun, but a day long party dedicated to dogs sounds too good to be true. Luckily an event described as “dog Coachella” is coming to DFW this spring. The Puptopia Festival is a dog centered festival perfect for any K-9 lover.
Puptopia is the first festival of its kind - an experiential extravaganza for "dog people." Puptopia is the first-ever amazement park for dogs and their parents. Puptopia encompasses everything that makes your dog happy and makes you happy to have a dog! Our canine-focused, science-based and fun-filled activations make this a one-of-a-kind event that'll be sure to get all the tails wagging. Puptopia is not a walk or a run. It is a high-touch and curated experience to see, touch and feel all the best trends for your dog, while indulging their fantasies in one place. DALLAS - March 21 HOUSTON - March 28 AUSTIN - April 11
The Puptopia Festival is full of activities that are scientifically proven to make dogs happy. There are plenty of events for the humans in attendance as well including multiple dog-themed shows at the main stage, the K9 lounge and puppy spa treatments. Not to mention, there will also be a dog stunt show with high jumping, dock diving, flying frisbees, racing, and other amazing agility tricks.
Puptopia Festival is taking place at Main Street Garden Park on March 21st. The event only costs $25 per person, and dog entry is included. With plenty of activities and dogs running around everywhere, “dog Coachella” should be an event to remember.
Via Narcity