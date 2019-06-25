'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Updates Fans On Wife Beth's Medically-Induced Coma

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has given us an update on his beloved wife Beth after her medically-induced coma.

As you can see in the tweet below, he shared a close-up of her right hand: it may be covered with an IV and medical wristbands, but it still sports perfectly tricked-out nails.

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

Beth is still in "very serious" condition: and the family is asking everyone to pray for her. She remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii. Beth has been fighting throat cancer since 2017.

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: My dear friend #DuaneDogChapman posted this PLEA for “US” all to #PRAYforBETH I DO, I have and I continue to #PRAY for my awesome FRIEND #BethChapman His life partner as she is in the HOSPITAL in induced #COMA. “WE” have been together since 1989. PRAYERS PLEASE. RT https://t.co/pJIPJ5CDAn — Bobby Brown (@bobbybrown719) June 23, 2019

Source: USA Today

