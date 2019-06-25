'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Updates Fans On Wife Beth's Medically-Induced Coma

Our thoughts are prayers are with the family.

June 25, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Brent Perniac/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman has given us an update on his beloved wife Beth after her medically-induced coma.

As you can see in the tweet below, he shared a close-up of her right hand: it may be covered with an IV and medical wristbands, but it still sports perfectly tricked-out nails.

Beth is still in "very serious" condition: and the family is asking everyone to pray for her.  She remains in the Intensive Care Unit at Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii.  Beth has been fighting throat cancer since 2017.

Source: USA Today

