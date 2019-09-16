Dog The Bounty Hunter Hospitalized For Heart Emergency

Dog The Bounty Hunter

Over the weekend, Dog the Bounty Hunter was rushed to the hospital after experiencing chest pains while at his Colorado home.

According to TMZ, Dog may have suffered a heart attack. Doctors are currently performing tests to find the precise nature of the problem. They are unsure if the reality TV star will need surgery or not. 

A rep for Dog sent out a Tweet confirming that he is in the hospital under the doctor’s care, and that he is resting. 

