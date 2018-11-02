Dog Accidentally Shoots Owner In Bizarre Hunting Accident Near El Paso

74-year-old Sonny “Tex” Gilligan is still in recovery after a bizarre hunting accident left him with a bullet wound to the back.

The culprit?

Gilligan’s own dog, Charlie.

The pair went hunting jackrabbits in Las Cruces when Charlie’s foot became entangled in the trigger of the gun that was located in the backseat of Gilligan’s parked truck. He accidentally pulled the trigger, the gun went off, and the bullet traveled through the front seat, striking Gilligan’s back. He broke a few ribs and shattered his collarbone as a result of the gunshot.

Gilligan was transferred to University Medical Center in El Paso, where he was treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dog shoots owner with gun in hunting accident that sends man to El Paso hospital https://t.co/2KTltb0XO5 pic.twitter.com/n2QMpAIVIF — El Paso Times (@elpasotimes) October 31, 2018

As he recovers, however, he still wants it known that he absolutely still thinks Charlie is a “good boy.”

Via Fox 11