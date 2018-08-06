Do Popular Songs From Fall Out Boy, Green Day And Ed Sheeran Sound Better As '80s Remixes?

Do you ever wonder how popular bands or artists of today would fare if they were active in a different decade?

Or at the very least, how they would sound? Sometimes we do, which is why we're ecstatic we found these collection of videos on YouTube. User Johan Olsson from Sweden has taken songs from some of the most popular artists of today, and remixed them to sound like they came from our favorite decade, the '80s!

Every wonder what Fall Out Boy, Green Day, or Ed Sheeran would sound like as '80s bands? Wonder no longer!

Video of Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We&#039;re Goin Down [80s Version]

Video of Green Day - Boulevard of Broken Dreams [80s Version]

Video of Ed Sheeran - Perfect [80s Version]

So which version do you prefer?

Via Like Totally '80s