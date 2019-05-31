Doctors Say Parents Who Raise Their Kids As Vegans Should Be Prosecuted

May 31, 2019
JT
JT
A group of Belgian doctors is raising quite a stir with his controversial views on veganism.

In an article published by The Royal Academy of Medicine of Belgium, the doctors say that parents who raise their children as vegans should be “prosecuted.”  The article states, “It is not medically recommended and even forbidden to subject a child, especially during periods of rapid growth, to a potentially destabilizing diet.”

The doctors explained that there are animal fats and amino acids essential for growth that are found in meat and dairy, obviously both of which are not vegan.  

However, the doctors did relent that older children could possibly tolerate a vegan diet, as long as which they are supplemented with supplements and regular medical supervision.

Via NY Post

