Doctors Concerned After Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Shows Due To Severe Upper-Respiratory Infection

Last October, Ozzy Osbourne was rushed into emergency surgery due to a staph infection in his hand, forcing the singer to postpone several shows.

Feeling better after surgery. Ice cream helps A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) on Oct 6, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

Unfortunately, Ozzy has had to cancel the entirety of his UK and European schedule on his "No More Tours 2" tour due to what doctors are calling a "severe upper respiratory infection." In fact, it's so sever, doctors are concerned this could eventually morph into pneumonia.

Ozzy also released a personal statement, promising to reschedule the canceled shows. He said, "It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."

Via Fox News