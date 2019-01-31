Doctors Concerned After Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Shows Due To Severe Upper-Respiratory Infection
Last October, Ozzy Osbourne was rushed into emergency surgery due to a staph infection in his hand, forcing the singer to postpone several shows.
I cant wait to get out of here tomorrow, thank you to all of the wonderful Doctors and Nurses taking care of me. #NoMoreTours2 Shows now: Oct 13 - Las Vegas @MGMGrand Oct 15 - @HollywoodBowl Oct 18 - San Diego @MattressFirmAmp Oct 20 - Mountain View @ShorelineAmphitheatre
Unfortunately, Ozzy has had to cancel the entirety of his UK and European schedule on his "No More Tours 2" tour due to what doctors are calling a "severe upper respiratory infection." In fact, it's so sever, doctors are concerned this could eventually morph into pneumonia.
Ozzy also released a personal statement, promising to reschedule the canceled shows. He said, "It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy."
Via Fox News