DJ Spinderella Sues Salt-N-Pepa Bandmates For Millions In Unpaid Royalties

July 12, 2019
Sandra Denton, Cheryl James, Deidra Ropert, Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Live, I Love The '90s, Birmingham, 2017

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Not all is right with one of the most pioneering hip hop groups in music history.

DJ Spinderella, famously of Salt-N-Pepa, is suing her bandmates, Cheryl James and Sandra Denton, claiming the two have cheated her out of millions of dollars in fees and royalties.

Spin, real name Deidra Roper, claims the mishandling of her funds began with the group's "Best of" album released in 1999.  She claims that at the time, she was promised one third of the royalties of the record, and even received a phone call that she would be getting upwards of $125,000.  She never received the money.

From there, Spin says she was "cheated" out of the VH1 reality show about the group's formation, and even though was promised one third of the royalites for some guest appearances, recevied nothing.  Spin also claims she received no compensation at all for the group's appearance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Spinderella was also informed that over the last decade, both Salt and Pepa have been paid more than $600,000 in royalties, of which she hasn't seen a dime.  She is suing for trademark infringement, saying Salt-N-Pepa continue to use her to promote performances, as well as for fraud and breach of contract.

