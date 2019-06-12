DJ Khaled To Sue Billboard Magazine, Blames Them For Album Failing To Debut At #1

DJ Khaled’s album Father of Asahd debuted at #2 on the Billboard charts, behind Tyler, the Creator’s IGOR.

And DJ Khaled is out for vengeance.

Apparently, he is planning a massive lawsuit against the magazine after they allegedly disqualified downloads of the album Khaled sold as part of bundle deal with an energy drink. Bundle deals are considered a controversial means to increase album sales, and Billboard has taken a stand against them.

According to Khaled, Billboard initially said they would allow the sales, but “backtracked.” Khaled and his team pleaded with the magazine to reconsider their stance, and count those downloads towards his overall number, but apparently “refused to budge” according to a source close to the DJ and music producer.

According to his team, Khaled lost about 100,000 sales due to the disqualified bundle sales, which were ruled out because of “strange anomalies in the data.”

Via Page Six