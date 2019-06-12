DJ Khaled To Sue Billboard Magazine, Blames Them For Album Failing To Debut At #1

June 12, 2019
JT
JT
DJ Khaled, Courtside, NBA Game, White Shirt, Leaning, Sullen, 2018

(Photo by Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Music News
Shows

DJ Khaled’s album Father of Asahd debuted at #2 on the Billboard charts, behind Tyler, the Creator’s IGOR.

And DJ Khaled is out for vengeance.

Apparently, he is planning a massive lawsuit against the magazine after they allegedly disqualified downloads of the album Khaled sold as part of bundle deal with an energy drink. Bundle deals are considered a controversial means to increase album sales, and Billboard has taken a stand against them.

According to Khaled, Billboard initially said they would allow the sales, but “backtracked.”  Khaled and his team pleaded with the magazine to reconsider their stance, and count those downloads towards his overall number, but apparently “refused to budge” according to a source close to the DJ and music producer. 

According to his team, Khaled lost about 100,000 sales due to the disqualified bundle sales, which were ruled out because of “strange anomalies in the data.”

Via Page Six

Tags: 
DJ Khaled
Billboard Magazine
Charts
Lawsuit
Music
Music News
Father of Asahd

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes