Long Lost D.J. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince Music Video Recovered

"Nightmare On My Street" is back!

November 10, 2018
JT
Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Sipa USA

The year was 1988.  We still wanted our MTV.  And D.J. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince were red hot.

One of the rap duo's hits was "Nightmare On My Street"; a play on A Nightmare on Elm Street: the song even sampled the movie's theme song, and featured a Freddy Krueger-like baddie.  Unfortunately, the folks at New Line Cinema (who owned the rights to the horror flick) didn't like the classic music video.  They sued D.J. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince for copyright infringement...won...and a judge ordered all copies of the MTV staple destroyed.  Everyone thought the creepy video was gone forever.

Luckily, through the miracle of YouTube (and someone taping the video 30 years ago on their VCR), the video has been recovered in all of its VHS glory.  Check it out below!

