Distilleries Across The Country Have Begun Making Their Own Hand Sanitizer To Hand Out For Free

By now, almost everyone has been reminded to wash their hands, and use hand sanitizer as the coronavirus continues to spread. However, with shelves at grocery stores being emptied out faster and faster, many are struggling to find any form of hand sanitizer at their local convenience store. Luckily, a number of distilleries have stepped up, and are making homemade hand sanitizer using their alcohol, to hand out for free.

When the coronavirus began spreading throughout the United States, many alcohol companies sent out messages to customers claiming their product could not be used as hand sanitizer. However, with brands like Purell being sold out across the country, many have begun using higher alcohol proofs in order to make their own hand sanitizer. “Due to the recent reports of outages and low supply in our community, We have decided to provide hand sanitizer free of charge to anyone in need. Made with aloe Vera gel and 95% ethanol,” said the Old Fourth Distillery in Atlanta.

Other distilleries have begun doing the same, as companies look to make hand sanitizer solutions with at least 60% alcohol. Of course, while they could be making money by selling the hand sanitizer, many of the distilleries making their own have decided to hand out the product to customers for free. With the coronavirus continuing to spread, it’s good to see many hurting industries stepping up to help.

Via CNN