Watch Disney's Touching Tribute To Cameron Boyce

Grab the Kleenex for this one.

August 3, 2019
JT
Photo Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

We lost Cameron Boyce on July 6th: who had been acting since he was 9-years-old.  Made famous because of his work on multiple Disney shows like Jessie, Bunk'd and the Descendants series (not to mention both of the Grown Ups movies), his death affected millions of friends, family members and fans.

Last night (Friday 8/2/19) Disney premiered Descendants 3, which starred Cameron as Carlos.  At the end of the movie, this touching tribute aired.

