Watch Disney's Touching Tribute To Cameron Boyce

We lost Cameron Boyce on July 6th: who had been acting since he was 9-years-old. Made famous because of his work on multiple Disney shows like Jessie, Bunk'd and the Descendants series (not to mention both of the Grown Ups movies), his death affected millions of friends, family members and fans.

Last night (Friday 8/2/19) Disney premiered Descendants 3, which starred Cameron as Carlos. At the end of the movie, this touching tribute aired.

Tonight’s premiere of #Descendants3 is dedicated to #CameronBoyce and is a celebration of his talent and the joy he brought to the world. You’ll always be in our hearts, Cameron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VWzyoPUghn — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) August 3, 2019

