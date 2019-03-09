Disney's New Streaming Service Will Include EVERY Disney Movie

Disney+ just busted open the vault: the Disney Vault, that is.

At a recent Disney company shareholder meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that their Disney+ streaming service will include, "...the entire Disney motion picture library." He also mentioned that the streaming service would feature original Disney shows and movies, too.

Until this announcement, Disney has kept some of their classic animated films "in the vault": where they would periodically release them for sale. Not anymore.

Iger wasn't clear as to when the service will go online (or how much it will be), but signs point to later this year.

Source: WFAA Channel 8

