Disneyland To Sell Liquor For First Time In 63-Year History!

Mom and Dad, we've got some news that'll make this upcoming chaotic vacation to Disneyland just a little more bearable!

For the first time in the park's 63-year history, you will be able to buy and consume liquor, finally following suit to exclusive private Club 33 and nearby California Adventure park. Disneyland's upcoming attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, will feature a bar, Oga’s Cantina. Oga's will offer beer, wine, and outer space theme cocktails!

Park spokeswoman Liz Jaeger told the Orange County Register, "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be a completely immersive true-to-story experience. Given our commitment to offering fans an immersive cantina experience, we felt this was an opportunity to offer alcohol and non-alcohol based beverages in the context of the story." Yes, for the sake of authenticity and providing a completely immersive experience. We agree this a good reason to sell booze, too.

Via People