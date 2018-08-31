Disneyland To Sell Liquor For First Time In 63-Year History!

August 31, 2018
JT
JT
Alcohol, Beer, Epcot, Drink
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Mom and Dad, we've got some news that'll make this upcoming chaotic vacation to Disneyland just a little more bearable!

For the first time in the park's 63-year history, you will be able to buy and consume liquor, finally following suit to exclusive private Club 33 and nearby California Adventure park.  Disneyland's upcoming attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, will feature a bar, Oga’s Cantina.  Oga's will offer beer, wine, and outer space theme cocktails!

Park spokeswoman Liz Jaeger told the Orange County Register, "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be a completely immersive true-to-story experience.  Given our commitment to offering fans an immersive cantina experience, we felt this was an opportunity to offer alcohol and non-alcohol based beverages in the context of the story."  Yes, for the sake of authenticity and providing a completely immersive experience.  We agree this a good reason to sell booze, too.

Via People

Tags: 
Disneyland
Disney
Alcohol
Liquor
booze
History
Star Wars
Theme Park
vacation
family