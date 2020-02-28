Iconic Disney World Water Attraction Sinks With Passengers On Board Mid-Ride

One of Disney World’s most iconic rides turned from fun to scary of Thursday when one of the water attraction’s ships began to sink mid-ride. All passengers on board the classic Jungle Cruise ride were removed safely before the ship was fully submerged. Park guests were able to capture the moment, and shared it on social media.

Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw pic.twitter.com/jCxjIOzu9Z — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020

As the video shows, guests were still standing inside the boat as the murky water slowly rose around their legs. “We went from floating to sunk in about a minute. Everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes,” said one of the passengers. It is unknown what caused the ship to sink.

The ride, located in Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland area, takes guests on a “journey that you won’t soon forget.” The ride is also set to be adapted into a movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Hopefully the sinking mishap will somehow be written into the script.

Via Yahoo!