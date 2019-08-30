Disney World Snow White Helps Calm Boy With Autism Waiting In Line

August 30, 2019
JT
JT
Snow White, Disneyland, Shanghai, 2016

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Lauren Bergner knew it could be a rough day at Disney World with her six-year-old son.

Bergner’s son Brody has autism, who is sensitive to noise and crowds.  

While waiting in line to see Snow White at Epcot Theme Park, she knew he was exhausted.  Bergner said, “Brody was overheated, sweating and overwhelmed by everything.  He just started crying.”

Unbelievably, Snow White knew exactly what to do with Brody.  Bergner wrote in a Facebook post, “She kissed, hugged and cuddled him.  She then took him for a walk away from the crowd! She was amazing.”

Bergner summed the entire experience saying, “It was this magical moment that we will never, ever forget.”

Via 7News

Tags: 
Disney World
Snow White
Disney
Boy
autism
Mother
son
Child
Sweet

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes