Disney Releases First Trailer For Live-Action ‘Lady And The Tramp’

It has been a busy week for Disney, as the D23 Expo brought many exciting announcements for fans. However, one of the biggest reveals was the announcement that a live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ will be available on Disney+. Now, Disney has released the first official trailer for the new live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp.’

Every day could be an adventure. Watch the new trailer for Lady and the Tramp, a reimagining of a timeless classic. Start streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YW3vtXzvJy — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 23, 2019

The new ‘Lady and the Tramp’ will be available for streaming on November 12th, when Disney+ launches. This will be the first of the Disney live-action remakes that won’t go to movie theaters first. Instead, the company decided to keep the movie for their new platform to encourage fans to sign up for the subscription service.

Surprise! The live-action Lady and the Tramp reboot is ACTUALLY live action. All the dogs are real – and rescue pups. #D23Expo — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) August 23, 2019

Look at the cute cast for the rest of the dogs for Lady and the Tramp! Confirmed that the dogs' lips will move when they talk thanks to a look at the trailer. Lots of shots replicated from the animation #D23Expo #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/6g59io9BsF — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) August 23, 2019

They just showed the trailer for the live-action LADY AND THE TRAMP. This one uses real dogs (although there are a few tricky shots that looked like LION KING-ish CG creations). We did not see the dogs kissing. I feel weird being disappointed by that. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) August 23, 2019

While some fans were discouraged by the animated mouths for the dogs, most were excited to get a glimpse in the soon to be released live-action film. ‘Lady and the Tramp’ will star Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson. All the dogs in the film were rescued, and have now found forever homes, thanks to their new celebrity status.

Via The Verge