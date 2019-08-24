Disney Releases First Trailer For Live-Action ‘Lady And The Tramp’

All Dogs In The Film Were Rescues, And Now Have Forever Homes

August 24, 2019
It has been a busy week for Disney, as the D23 Expo brought many exciting announcements for fans. However, one of the biggest reveals was the announcement that a live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ will be available on Disney+. Now, Disney has released the first official trailer for the new live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp.’

The new ‘Lady and the Tramp’ will be available for streaming on November 12th, when Disney+ launches. This will be the first of the Disney live-action remakes that won’t go to movie theaters first. Instead, the company decided to keep the movie for their new platform to encourage fans to sign up for the subscription service.

While some fans were discouraged by the animated mouths for the dogs, most were excited to get a glimpse in the soon to be released live-action film. ‘Lady and the Tramp’ will star Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson. All the dogs in the film were rescued, and have now found forever homes, thanks to their new celebrity status.

