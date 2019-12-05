Disney Releases New Official Trailer For Upcoming ‘Mulan’ Live Action Remake

Disney continues to churn out their live action remakes of classic movies, and now the second officially trailer for the upcoming ‘Mulan’ remake is finally here. Check out the trailer below that already has fans talking.

Loyal. Brave. True. I will bring honor to us all. Watch the brand new trailer for #Mulan. See it in theaters March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KQ9WHBTqPi — Disney (@Disney) December 5, 2019

The second ‘Mulan’ trailer was officially released by Disney on Thursday. In the trailer, video shows some familiar and unfamiliar characters and settings for the film. “Do you know why the Phoenix sits at the right hand of the emperor? She is his guardian, his protector. She’s both beautiful and strong. Your job is to bring honor to the family. Do you think you can do that?” Mulan’s father says at the beginning.

‘Mulan’ is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020 and will star Actress Liu Yifei, along with Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, and Yoson An. While some of the other remakes by Disney have received negative reviews, this one has fans very excited.

Via People