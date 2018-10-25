Disney Looking To Reboot "Pirates Of The Caribbean" Franchise, With Deadpool Writers Penning The Script

Disney is exploring the possibility of rebooting one of its most popular and successful franchises.

The Pirates of the Caribbeanfranchise has earned Disney billions, and they are itching for more. They are currently in talks with the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, best known for penning the Deadpoolfilms, to write the project.

Jerry Bruckheimer will continue to act as producer of the reboot, but it is not yet known if Johnny Depp will be part of the project.

Over 14 years, the first five Pirates of the Caribbeanfilms earned Disney more than a whopping $4.5 billion.

