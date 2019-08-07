Disney Planning Reboot Of "Home Alone" For New Streaming Service

August 7, 2019
Home Alone is getting a reboot.

Yesterday, Disney announced the reboot of several franchises for their upcoming Disney+ streaming service including Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Home Alone

The original movie, released in 1990, came to Disney’s possession through their acquisition of FOX. Disney is planning on putting their own spin on “the idea of a kid being all alone when something goes awry.”  It is unsure at this time if the reboot will be another movie, or a television series.

