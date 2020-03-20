Disney Fans Point Out That ‘Tangled’ Predicted The Coronavirus
‘The Simpsons’ aren’t the only ones who predicted the future.
While in self-quarantine, most of us have been binge-watching old movies and new TV shows. Disney fans have taken to Twitter to point out that there is a lot of similarities between what we’ve been going through lately and the 2010 animated movie ‘Tangled’.
In the movie we see Rapunzel get locked away in a tower for days, as she’s isolated from the village of Corona. Sound familiar?
Check out all similarities that fans have pointed out below.
Tangled the Disney movie. About a girl who is isolated from the kingdom of Corona. Well played @Disney #CoronaCrisis #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19— Karla May Benwell --♀️ (@hehekarlahaha) March 20, 2020
So the movie from Disney Tangled the girl is not allowed out of the castle. The kingdom is called Corona. Coincidence!!’ I don’t think so. pic.twitter.com/fMf5OqodHE— nichal1 (@nichal111) March 20, 2020
@Disney #Tangled the film about a girl who is in forced isolation lives in a town called....Corona! #covid19UK #QuarantineLife #isolationfilmclub #ConspiracyTheories pic.twitter.com/1vGYhYvk53— J Murch (@JMurch4) March 20, 2020
Via: Metro UK