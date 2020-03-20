Disney Fans Point Out That ‘Tangled’ Predicted The Coronavirus

March 20, 2020
Mandy Moore and Rapunzel

Photo by Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts via Getty Images

‘The Simpsons’ aren’t the only ones who predicted the future. 

While in self-quarantine, most of us have been binge-watching old movies and new TV shows. Disney fans have taken to Twitter to point out that there is a lot of similarities between what we’ve been going through lately and the 2010 animated movie ‘Tangled’. 

In the movie we see Rapunzel get locked away in a tower for days, as she’s isolated from the village of Corona. Sound familiar? 

Check out all similarities that fans have pointed out below.

