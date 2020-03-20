Disney Fans Point Out That ‘Tangled’ Predicted The Coronavirus

‘The Simpsons’ aren’t the only ones who predicted the future.

While in self-quarantine, most of us have been binge-watching old movies and new TV shows. Disney fans have taken to Twitter to point out that there is a lot of similarities between what we’ve been going through lately and the 2010 animated movie ‘Tangled’.

In the movie we see Rapunzel get locked away in a tower for days, as she’s isolated from the village of Corona. Sound familiar?

Check out all similarities that fans have pointed out below.

Tangled the Disney movie. About a girl who is isolated from the kingdom of Corona. Well played @Disney #CoronaCrisis #CoronaVirusUpdate #COVID19 — Karla May Benwell --‍♀️ (@hehekarlahaha) March 20, 2020

So the movie from Disney Tangled the girl is not allowed out of the castle. The kingdom is called Corona. Coincidence!!’ I don’t think so. pic.twitter.com/fMf5OqodHE — nichal1 (@nichal111) March 20, 2020

Via: Metro UK