Disney+ Is Bringing Back ‘Turner & Hooch For TV Series Adaptation

The streaming wars are heating up, as Disney+ has just announced another classic reboot for their platform. According to reports a television series based on the 1989 film, ‘Turner & Hooch’ is being developed for the streaming service.

-- The 1989 buddy comedy Turner & Hooch could return on #DisneyPlus as a series. The project is in early development according to Variety. pic.twitter.com/L4glPwPS8X — Disney Plus News (@DPlusNews) December 17, 2019

Not much is known about the new series, as it is currently in the early development stage. Tom Hanks starred in the original film, but there is no word on if the actor is attached to the new project in any way.

I like Matt Nix so this could be interesting — Kay-D MusiQ (@KayDMusiQ) December 16, 2019

Makes sense given the runaway success of The Mandalorian, aka Turner & Hooch in Space https://t.co/FujFkl7KG3 — Kevin Slane (@kslane) December 16, 2019

Yo @disneyplus here’s my audition tape for that Turner & Hooch series pic.twitter.com/Qx4BN7oEvJ — Adam Wells (@adamwells1985) December 18, 2019

Matt Nix, who is known for ‘The Gifted’ and ‘Burn Notice,’ will write and executive produce the series for Disney+. Nix, who has a deal with 20th Century Fox, the studio behind the series, has not said how faithful to the original the series will be. Still, fans seem excited to see what comes from the cop and dog duo this time around.

