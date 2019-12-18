Disney+ Is Bringing Back ‘Turner & Hooch For TV Series Adaptation

The Reboot Is Still In The Early Development Stage

December 18, 2019
The streaming wars are heating up, as Disney+ has just announced another classic reboot for their platform. According to reports a television series based on the 1989 film, ‘Turner & Hooch’ is being developed for the streaming service.

Not much is known about the new series, as it is currently in the early development stage. Tom Hanks starred in the original film, but there is no word on if the actor is attached to the new project in any way.

Matt Nix, who is known for ‘The Gifted’ and ‘Burn Notice,’ will write and executive produce the series for Disney+. Nix, who has a deal with 20th Century Fox, the studio behind the series, has not said how faithful to the original the series will be. Still, fans seem excited to see what comes from the cop and dog duo this time around.

