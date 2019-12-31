New Instagram Filter Tells You Which Disney Character You Are

This is probably easier than taking a quiz.

Instagram user arnopartissimo made one of the hottest new filters out there. Instead of taking a Facebook quiz, you can simply open Instagram and use the ‘Which Disney Are You?’ filter to find out which Disney character you are.

Just about every Disney hero, princess, and villain you can think of will briefly pass over your head before landing on a random character like the Genie, Cinderella, Captain Hook or Dory.

You’ve probably seen some of your friends use the filter. If you’ve been looking for the filter, you can search for it in ‘browse effects’ by typing in ‘Which Disney’.

Via: Pop Buzz