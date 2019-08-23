Disney Casts Rescue Dog From Arizona In Live-Action Adaptation Of "Lady And The Tramp"

Disney has their leading man for their live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

Well, leading dog, rather.

Monte is a two-year-old terrier mix, who was adopted last year by a family in California from Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue after being scouted by animal trainers.  And he is the spitting image of Tramp from the 1955 animated classic.

A cocker spaniel named Rose was cast as Lady, and the pair together are just as cute as can be.

The movie, which is slated to premiere on the streaming service Disney+ November 12, is actually cast full of rescue and shelter dogs, all of which were adopted to forver homes following production of the movie. 

