Disney Reveals All The Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Available On Disney+

October 15, 2019
The highly anticipated streaming service, Disney+, is only one month away, and Disney managed to raise the level of excitement on Monday by releasing the titles of every movie and TV show that will be available on day one. From 1937’s ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ to 2019’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Disney announced all the titles chronologically in an epic twitter thread.

Fans of Disney have been anxiously waiting to hear which of their favorite Disney movies and shows would be available to watch the moment the streaming service launched. Now, the company has revealed that list, and it includes even more than people anticipated. Of course, classic Disney films such as ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Mulan’ made the list, but fans were happily surprised with the inclusion of Disney channel movies such as ‘Brink’ and ‘Johnny Tsunami.’

The new streaming service also will offer a number of original shows form familiar names. The $7 a month service is starting to look more and more like the ultimate nostalgia streaming service, and not just a great service for children. Disney even included a three hour long video with clips of each program included. The new Disney+ will become available on November 12th.

