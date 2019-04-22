Dirk Nowitzki Takes Out Full-Page Ad To Thank Fans For Past 21 Years In Dallas

April 22, 2019
JT
JT
Dirk Nowitzki, Final Game, San Antonio, Waving To Crowd

(Photo by Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

This past Mavericks season had essentially been a tribute to Dirk Nowitzki, whom everybody thought be retiring upon its conclusion.

When Nowitzki confirmed those rumors on April 9, he’s spent the past almost two weeks making sure the city of Dallas knows how much it meant to him.  

In his latest act, Nowitzki took out a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of the Dallas Morning News thanking fans for the past 21 years of support writing, “Forever grateful forever yours, and forever a Dallas Maverick.”

Via CBS DFW

