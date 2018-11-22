Mayor Mike Rawlings Presents Dirk Nowitzki A Key To The City

Before the Mavericks tipped off against the Brooklyn Nets last night, Dirk Nowitzki added one more illustrious honor to his legendary career.

In a ceremony before the game, Mayor Mike Rawlings presented a Key to the City to Dirk,and if any DFW sports figure deserves that honor, it's Dirk. Dallas resident Brandon Haggar said, "I mean he is everything! I mean quite frankly other than Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, there's really nobody else but Dirk. There's no question, no argument, no debate."

"You have given this city so much..."



Mayor @Mike_Rawlings hands @swish41 his own key to the city!#MFFL pic.twitter.com/b415jMvqI3 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) November 22, 2018

Nowitzki remains sidelined after getting surgery in April, though he told reporters he was feeling stronger. When he does return to the court, it will be or his 21st, and possibly last, season. Still, Dirk plans to remain a figure in Dallas for many years to come. He said, "My work is far from done here, this is my city. I grew into an adult, a man here. It was a great all around package, the franchise the city, the people. It's always been a pleasure living here and representing the people."

I got the key, key, key.... pic.twitter.com/qROZUnJZcy — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) November 22, 2018

Via WFAA