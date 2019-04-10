Dirk Nowitzki Announces Retirement Following Mavs' Final Home Game Of The Season

April 10, 2019
JT
JT
Dirk Nowitzki, Announces Retirement, AAC, Dallas Mavericks, Court, Uniform

(Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows
Sports

It was a night that, from the very beginning, was set up to be magical.  

As soon as Dirk Nowtizki arrived to the American Airlines Center for the Mavs' final home game of the season against the Phoenix Suns, he was greeted by hundreds of AAC employees lining the tunnel under the arena.

Then he went on a rampage, scoring the first 10 points for the Mavs, and ending the night with 30.

Then, in a star-studded ceremony that included NBA legends Larry Bird, Shawn Kemp, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, And Detlef Schrempf, Dirk called it a career, after 21 seasons for the Mavs, the most by any player for a single team in NBA history.

Following Nowitzki's speech, Mavs owner Mark Cuban had a few promises he wanted to make to the Baller from the G, one of which included the "biggest, most bad ass statue, ever."

The Mavs, and Dirk, have one final game, against the San Antonio Spurs, tonight in San Antonio.

Via USA Today

 

 

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
local
Mavs
Dallas Mavericks
Dirk
Retirement
Dirk Nowitzki
sports
Basketball

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes