Dina Lohan Says She's Going To Marry Her Boyfriend Of Five Years, Even Though They've Never Met In Person

Dina Lohan divorced her husband Michael in 2007.

The 56-year-old mother of actress Lindsay Lohan has only been married the one time, though she's convinced that's all about to change.

Lohan is currently appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, and while having a chat with singer Toni Braxton, she revealed she's head over heels with this guy she;s been talking to for five years. Just talking, though. They haven't actually met in person.

He lives in San Francisco so he can take care of his mother, and she in New York. He doesn't use Facetime, either, so they've never had a face-to-face conversation. In five years.

Video of Celebrity Big Brother - Lindsay Lohan&#039;s Mama Got A Catfish

Of course, the rest of the house is convinced she's being "catfished," though Dina could not be swayed. She even mentioned marriage saying, "He's real. I swear, it's crazy. But I'm going to marry him. I talked to his ma!"

Daughter Lindsay thinks as much as well, commenting on Celebrity Big Brother's Instagram, "so proud of you mommy! But no more weird #catfish please."

Via USA Today