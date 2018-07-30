"Die Hard" Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Screening At "Nakatomi Plaza"

It's hard to believe that Die Hard turns 30 this year.

Definitely a Christmas movie, the makers celebrated its 30th anniversary with an exclusive screening of the film at the foot of the Fox Plaza in Century City, which served as the famed "Nakatomi Tower" in the movie.

Attending a screening of #DieHard at “Nakatomi Plaza,” and it’s the most hollywood thing I’ve done yet. pic.twitter.com/B0FGjWrmiZ — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 29, 2018

Die Hard 30th Anniversary Screening at Nakatomi Plaza (Fox Plaza)

via @imgur pic.twitter.com/OTVkdEfH9J — Leonardo (@xskip) July 30, 2018

Stars Bonnie Bedelia and Reginald VelJohnson, who played Holly Gennero-McClane, John's estranged wife, and Sgt. Al Powell, respectively, were on hand to introduce the film to the fans who gathered to watch it. VelJohnson said of the event, "I love to meet intense fans. They always come up to you and say their favorite thing in the movie, and I'll have to think a minute to remember what they're talking about! But I watch it and I see things I didn't even know were there before. It's the kind of movie that always surprises you when you watch it."

Via Business Standard