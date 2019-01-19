Did You Know Apple AirPods Have A Hidden Spy Feature?

Beware: someone could be sneakily listening to you!

January 19, 2019
Photo Credit: Gary Reyes/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Better start being aware of your surroundings when you're having a private conversation!

If you're not familiar with Apple's AirPods (really?) they're the tiny wireless earbuds that seem to be owned by every teenager in the world.  Recently, someone discovered the tiny tech devices could be used to eavesdrop in on conversations.

Here's how it works.

The "Listen Live" feature was just added to Apple's latest OS (that "Software Update" that sometimes pops up asking you to download and install it).  Even though it was designed to help people with hearing disabilities (amplifying sounds by putting the smartphone close to a person speaking), it actually turns the iPhone into a microphone: and can be used to spy on people's conversations from a distance of about 50 feet (even through walls from another room).

And if this isn't enough, you could do the same thing with an iPad or Apple Watch.

If you're hoping to keep this information away from your kids...too late:

Source: iDrop News

