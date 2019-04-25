Did Chris Hemsworth Misspell His Own Name At “Avengers” Handprint Ceremony?

Outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre, probably better known as Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, nearly 200 celebrity handprints adorn the sidewalk, planted right into the concrete.

On Tuesday, the cast of Avengers: Endgame was honored outside the theatre with their own handprint ceremony. Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth all planted their hands and signed their names, to be displayed in the concrete into perpetuity.

However, some fans are convinced that Chris Hemsworth misspelled his own name.

At the very least, he forgot how to spell his name, because the “t” in Hemsworth is so barely visible, it may as well not be there.

He totally misspelled his own name, didn’t he?

Via People